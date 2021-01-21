Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Julie Payette resigns as Governor General

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 5:14 pm EST

OTTAWA — Julie Payette has resigned as Governor General, saying Canadians deserve stability in uncertain times. 

Payette says she is sorry for the tensions that have arisen at Rideau Hall in the past months.

She is leaving amid reports that the results of an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace at Rideau Hall are expected to be released.

Payette says everyone has the right to a healthy and safe work environment and it appears this was not always the case.

She says out of respect for the integrity of her office, and for the good of the country and its democratic institutions, a new Governor General should be appointed.

In her statement, she says the decision also comes as her father’s health has deteriorated and her family needs her help.

More Coming …

The Canadian Press

