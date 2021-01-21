Cabbagetown stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, person in custody

Toronto Police say a stabbing has left a man in his 50s or 60s in serious condition in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival they found the victim suffering from serious stab wounds.

Injuries are not believe to be life-threatening.

Police say one person is in custody and they believe there are more outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.