Loading articles...

Cabbagetown stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, person in custody

Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 11:48 pm EST

One suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in the downtown core. CITYNEWS/Hughes Cormier

Toronto Police say a stabbing has left a man in his 50s or 60s in serious condition in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival they found the victim suffering from serious stab wounds.

Injuries are not believe to be life-threatening.

Police say one person is in custody and they believe there are more outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:26 PM
UPDATE: EB 401 east of the Allen express - three left lanes blocked with a collision, heavy delays. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 PM
Forecast temperatures dropping as a cold front pushes through. Here's how cold it's going to get through Saturday m…
Latest Weather
Read more