Cabbagetown stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, person in custody
by News Staff
Posted Jan 21, 2021 10:58 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 21, 2021 at 11:48 pm EST
One suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in the downtown core. CITYNEWS/Hughes Cormier
Toronto Police say a stabbing has left a man in his 50s or 60s in serious condition in hospital.
Emergency crews were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival they found the victim suffering from serious stab wounds.
Injuries are not believe to be life-threatening.
Police say one person is in custody and they believe there are more outstanding suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
STABBING: Sherbourne St + Dundas St E – Victim transported to hospital – Injuries not life threatening – Officers searched area – Police have 1 in custody – Reports there are other outstanding suspects – Officers continuing to search area ^dh