1 dead following accident in underground construction site

A man in his 30s has died following an accident at an underground construction site.

Peel police were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Hyancinthe Boulevard in Mississauga around 5:45 p.m. for an industrial accident.

The cause of the accident is unclear, but one man was extracted from an underground tunnel and pronounced dead.

Three others were also in the tunnel but were not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.