York police searching for missing 18-year-old from Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for an 18-year-old from Vaughan.

Nicolas Galati has been missing since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning when he left his home on Caproni Drive in the area of Major Mackenzie and Jane Street.

He is 5’10, 200lbs with brown hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket with brown sleeves and black pants.

