Loading articles...

WestJet's 737 Max to be first to return to Canadian skies after global grounding

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 1:28 pm EST

CALGARY — WestJet says it will operate the first commercial flight of the Boeing 737 Max in Canada since the aircraft was cleared to fly again in Canadian airspace.

The flight will take off from Calgary on Thursday and land in Vancouver, where company executives will hold a press event, WestJet says.

Starting Jan. 22, WestJet plans to fly the Max three times weekly between Calgary and Toronto.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded in Canada for nearly two years following two deadly crashes that investigators said was caused by a faulty sensor system.

The Canadian government lifted its grounding order for the Max on Jan. 20 after approving a number of changes to the airplane’s design, including allowing pilots to disable an alarm system found to be central to the crashes.

Max pilots will also be required to undergo additional training in flight simulators before they can operate the plane in Canadian airspace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: O'Connor has reopened at Woodbine, but the right lane remains closed EB. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:55 AM
Our 680News Weather Guarantee Jackpot is now up to 💰 $25,000 💰 Sign up for your chance to win! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more