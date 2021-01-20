Vaccine myths running rampant online among all age groups, Ontario docs say

OTTAWA — The head of the Ontario Medical Association says dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines is spreading on social media among all age groups.

The association’s analysis of more than 65,000 recent online posts in Ontario shows that conspiracy theories about the origin of the novel coronavirus and fears that vaccines are dangerous and untested run particularly rampant among people under the age of 35.

Dr. Samantha Hill says any delay to vaccinating Canadians will cost lives, whether it stems from untruths that dissuade people from getting a shot in the arm or current issues slowing down delivery of doses to Canada.

Canada’s small supply of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech will shrink even more over the next four weeks as the company slows production while upgrading its facility in Belgium.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t doing enough to pressure Pfizer to limit the effect on Canada and is urging him to get company CEO Albert Bourla on the phone right away.

A Trudeau spokesman says they will not confirm who Trudeau has spoken to about the matter, and will not negotiate in public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press