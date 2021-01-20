Kamala Harris makes history as 1st woman sworn in as vice president

Kamala Harris has made history at the U.S. Capitol.

Harris becomes the first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president in the country’s long history, marking a promising turning point in the fight for racial representation and justice not only in the United States but around the world.

It’s particularly meaningful as Harris takes over office at a moment of importance, with Americans grappling over the role of institutional racism and confronting the COVID-19 pandemic that has disproportionately devastated Black and brown communities.

Harris, 56, moves into the vice presidency just four years after she first went to Washington as a senator from California, where she’d previously served as attorney general and as San Francisco’s district attorney.

She had expected to work with a White House run by Hillary Clinton, but President Donald Trump’s victory quickly scrambled the nation’s capital and set the stage for the rise of a new class of Democratic stars.

Her swearing-in comes almost two years to the day after Harris launched her own presidential bid on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2019.

Harris’ rise continued when Joe Biden chose her as his running mate last August. Harris had been a close friend of Beau Biden, the elder son of Joe and a former Delaware attorney general who died in 2015 of cancer.

Harris – wearing purple as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for president – was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; the first woman of color to serve on the high court.

She used two Bibles, one that belonged to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the late civil rights icon whom Harris often cites as inspiration, and Regina Shelton; a longtime family friend who helped raise Harris during her childhood in the San Francisco Bay Area.