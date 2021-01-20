Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:35 a.m.

Ontario says there are 2,655 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today and 89 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 925 of the new cases are in Toronto, 473 are in Peel Region and 226 are in York Region.

Nearly 14,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Ontario’s last daily update.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press

