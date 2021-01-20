Over 100-thousand students across 7 public health units to return for in-person learning Monday

Ontario’s education minister says over 100,000 students from multiple Public Health Units (PHUs) including Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, and Peterborough Public Health, among others, will return for in-person learning next week.

“On the advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the government is allowing seven public health units and over 100,000 students to return to class on Monday, January 25,” education minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

As part of Ontario’s state of emergency, schools in ‘Grey-Zones‘ will continue virtual learning until February 10.

These include Windsor, Toronto, Peel, York, and Hamilton.

“Getting students back into class is our top priority. According to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and leading medical and scientific experts, including the Hospital for Sick Children, Ontario’s schools are safe places for learning,” Lecce added.

The province says the government is introducing additional measures including “province-wide targeted asymptomatic testing, enhanced screening, mandatory masking for students in Grades 1-3 and outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The following PHUs will be permitted to resume in-person learning on January 25:

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Health Unit

Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit

Peterborough Public Health

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

All schools in the following schools boards will resume in-person learning on January 25:

Limestone District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board

Bluewater District School Board

The province says some schools will resume in-person learning on January 25 and others will continue to teach remotely.

These local PHUs should be contacted on the status of schools in these boards:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic DSB

Conseil des écoles publiques de l`Est de l`Ontario

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir

Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario

On January 12, the Ford government announced that elementary and secondary students in Windsor-Essex, Region of Peel, Toronto, York Region, and Hamilton Public Health Units (PHUs) will continue to learn remotely.

Lecce says, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the government will continue to monitor public health trends in these regions.

Elementary students and secondary students in the seven Northern Ontario public health unit regions returned to in-person learning on January 11.

In recent weeks, the union representing the province’s elementary teachers pushed local public health units to reconsider a return to in-person learning, especially for areas hit hardest by the virus.

President of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Sam Hammond, has said it makes no sense to send students, teachers, and education workers back to school while the province is locked down.