Police: Alabama officers killed man who fired at them

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 7:58 pm EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Alabama fatally shot a suspect who authorities said fired at officers multiple times on Wednesday.

The Birmingham Police Department’s south precinct was called to a neighbourhood at around 2 p.m. due to reports of shots fired, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said, according to AL.com.

When officers arrived they encountered a suspect who ran away and fired several shots, Mauldin said. The suspect later climbed onto a porch and began firing at officers again, the sergeant said.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. No officers were injured.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities or races of those involved in the shooting.

The State Bureau of Investigation was reviewing the incident.

The Associated Press

