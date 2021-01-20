Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Improve working conditions in long-term care homes, COVID-19 advisory group urges
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 20, 2021 1:25 pm EST
A resident chats with workers at Orchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ontario on Monday June 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A group of health experts advising Ontario on COVID-19 says the province should improve working conditions and minimize temporary staffing in long-term care homes to protect residents from the virus.
In a new report, the group says infections and deaths among long-term care residents are speeding up, mirroring the spread in the community at large.
The report says there’s a strong association between community spread and long-term care outbreaks, suggesting staff is bringing the virus into the facilities before showing symptoms.
RELATED: Ontario’s minister of long-term care launches ‘personal attack’ against Horwath, NDP
The report says temporary staffing is also a risk factor and suggests that the province make temporary measures such as pay increases and training programs permanent in an effort to retain workers.
The document also recommends extending a prohibition on three- and four-bedrooms beyond the end of this month.
A spokeswoman for Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This week, the Ford government said
in safely immunizing all 87 of Toronto’s long-term care homes, as well as homes located in hotspot regions. it had reached its goal
