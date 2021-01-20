Loading articles...

Improve working conditions in long-term care homes, COVID-19 advisory group urges

A resident chats with workers at Orchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ontario on Monday June 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A group of health experts advising Ontario on COVID-19 says the province should improve working conditions and minimize temporary staffing in long-term care homes to protect residents from the virus.

In a new report, the group says infections and deaths among long-term care residents are speeding up, mirroring the spread in the community at large.

The report says there’s a strong association between community spread and long-term care outbreaks, suggesting staff is bringing the virus into the facilities before showing symptoms.

The report says temporary staffing is also a risk factor and suggests that the province make temporary measures such as pay increases and training programs permanent in an effort to retain workers.

The document also recommends extending a prohibition on three- and four-bedrooms beyond the end of this month.

A spokeswoman for Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This week, the Ford government said it had reached its goal in safely immunizing all 87 of Toronto’s long-term care homes, as well as homes located in hotspot regions.

