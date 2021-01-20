Loading articles...

Man detained for throwing snowballs at Berlin US consulate

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 4:44 am EST

BERLIN — Police say a 26-year-old was detained in Berlin twice after throwing snowballs and other projectiles at the American consulate and scuffling with security personnel while yelling slogans against outgoing President Donald Trump. The man, whose name wasn’t given in line with German privacy laws, first appeared outside the consulate Tuesday yelling slogans and throwing snowballs at about 3 p.m. At about 10:30 p.m., the man reappeared outside the consulate and threw two half-full beverage cans at police officers. He was eventually released after being brought to a police station. Police said Wednesday he’s under investigation for causing property damage and bodily harm.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:09 AM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Wednesday morning! A cooler day today #Toronto GTA with sun/cloud and a chance of flurries. Milder again tomor…
Latest Weather
Read more