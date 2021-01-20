Joe Biden sworn in as 46th U.S. President

Joe Biden has been sworn to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

“This is America’s day. This is Democracy’s day,” Biden said.

“Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause.”

Biden, in his third run for the presidency, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy.

In his first remarks as president, Biden said Wednesday that his swearing-in marks a day of “history and hope.”

Biden said in his inaugural address that the country has “learned again that democracy is precious.”

“The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer,” the President added.

Biden also thanked his predecessors from both parties for attending Wednesday’s ceremonies. Former Vice-President Mike Pence was also in attendance, while former President Donald Trump skipped the festivities and headed to Florida earlier in the day.

On his first day, Biden will take a series of executive actions — on the pandemic, climate, immigration, and more — to undo the heart of Trump’s agenda at a moment with the bonds of the republic strained.

Biden comes to office with a well of empathy and resolve born by personal tragedy as well as a depth of experience forged from more than four decades in Washington. At age 78, is the oldest president inaugurated.

“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real,” Biden said.

“I also know they are not new. Unity is the path forward.”

Once at the Capitol, Biden was administered the oath by Chief Justice John Roberts; Harris sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the Supreme Court. Vice President Mike Pence, standing in for Trump, was sitting nearby as Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem accompanied by the U.S. Marine Corps band.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement shortly after Biden was sworn in, saying he’s looking forward to working with the 46th President.

“Canada and the United States enjoy one of the most unique relationships in the world, built on a shared commitment to Democratic values, common interests, and strong economic ties,” Trudeau said.

“Our two countries are more than neighbours – we are close friends, partners, and allies.”

As he did frequently during the campaign, Biden pledged that he will be a “president for all Americans” and will “fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.”

“I ask every American to join me in this cause.”