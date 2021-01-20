Loading articles...

Is Canada’s democracy safer than America’s?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Joe Biden will be sworn into office today, hopefully without incident. But in the United States, proponents of democracy are analyzing how close their own came to collapsing. When one party, or even just one powerful politician, decides to disregard norms that have always held fair elections together, it creates stress on a system not designed with bad actors in mind.

So how safe, by comparison, is our democracy in Canada? What checks and balances exist here that don’t exist in the US? How could determined parties or politicians attempt to undermine democracy? And how much depends not on laws but on a collective belief in the democratic process?

GUEST: Stewart Prest, political scientist

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
City Streets: EB College is partially blocked approaching Spadina at Augusta because of a stalled truck. 506 Carlto…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 16 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Add #Innisfil to WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY (as of 6:14am Jan 20)
Latest Weather
Read more