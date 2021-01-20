Loading articles...

Hundreds in Haiti protest to demand leader's resignation

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 5:14 pm EST

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Hundreds of people marched through Haiti’s capital Wednesday in another protest demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse.

The crowd clashed with police, and one woman was shot in the arm but was expected to recover. Several people also were wounded by rubber bullets.

Opposition leaders organizing the protests are pushing for Moïse to step down in early February as Haiti’s economic and social woes deepen. Moïse, meanwhile, has said his term ends in February 2022, though his administration has said he remains open to dialogue with the opposition.

A handful of opposition leaders reached the U.S. Embassy in Tabarre on Wednesday and called on the administration of new U.S. President Joe Biden to improve conditions in Haiti and demand that legislative and presidential elections be held earlier than those scheduled for late 2021.

The Associated Press

