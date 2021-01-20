Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Halton, Durham students find out Wednesday if they return to in-class learning on Monday
by Laura Carney
Posted Jan 20, 2021 6:39 am EST
Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 6:39 am EST
Chairs are placed on the desks in a classroom at the closed Schadow-Gymnasium high school in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Schools are due to reopen on Jan. 8 (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)
Students in Halton and Durham regions could find out Wednesday if they’ll be heading back into the classroom on Monday.
The chief medical officer of health is expected to advise the Ministry of Education on which regions in Southern Ontario, outside of the hotspots, will be allowed to resume in person learning.
RELATED: ‘I’m angry and concerned’: Canada won’t secure Pfizer vaccines next week as Ontario grapples with distribution
It’ll be based on COVID-19 case numbers, and if given the green light, they could resume in-person learning on Monday.
Students in Northern Ontario went back to class last week, and school boards in the province’s hot spots of Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Windsor-Essex will be out of the classroom until at least February 10th.
New health and safety measures have been implemented for in-person learning, including now requiring students in first grade to wear a mask, masking outdoors, enhanced screening protocols, and expanded targeted testing.
