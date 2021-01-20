Ford government expanding workplace inspection blitz Wednesday

The province is expanding its workplace inspection blitz to ensure essential businesses are following COVID-19 protocols.

A big-box store blitz launched over the weekend, and some businesses were fined over COVID-19 violations, including five Walmart locations and a Costco in York Region.

Starting Wednesday, provincial offences officers will now be visiting an expanded range of workplaces.

The Ford government says more than 300 officers will be supporting these checks across the province and will visit a variety of workplaces that are allowed to be open during the shutdown, including retail shops, restaurants, and farming operations.

Farm inspections will focus on locations that employ temporary foreign workers to ensure health and safety laws are being followed.

“We know, from inspecting over 23,000 workplaces during 34,000 field visits, that the vast majority of Ontario businesses are following COVID-19 requirements to protect the health and safety of their workers,” the minister of labour said in a release, “however, if we find any employers are putting the safety of workers and customers at risk, we will not hesitate to take immediate action.”

Corporations can be fined up to $500,000 if found not complying with the orders, and individuals, including employees and patrons, can be fined up to $100,000, and both can also face up to a year in jail.