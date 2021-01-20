Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Early morning fire destroys grocery and retail store in Igloolik, Nunavut
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 20, 2021 10:45 am EST
Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 10:58 am EST
Firefighters battle a fire engulfing the Arctic Co-op grocery and retail store in Igloolik, Nunavut on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Qaatani Sarpinak Mandatory Credit
A fire has destroyed a grocery and retail store in Igloolik, Nunavut.
Photos on social media from the community of about 1,600 show orange flames and black smoke bursting from the Artic Co-op store.
Qaatani Sarpinak, who lives in Igloolik, says the fire started after 4 a.m. and he saw ammunition exploding and vapour coming from propane tanks inside the store.
Duane Wilson, vice-president of stakeholder relations with Arctic Co-operatives, says the fire is still burning and it’s too early to tell what caused it, but no one has been hurt.
Wilson says an emergency response team has assembled at the Co-op to support urgent needs like fuel delivery.
The store is one of only two grocery outlets in Igloolik.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.
The Canadian Press
