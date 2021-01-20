COVID-19 variant discovered at Barrie LTC home amid massive outbreak

A COVID-19 variant has been discovered at a Barrie long-term care home.

The strain was found in six tests and comes in the midst of a massive outbreak at Roberta Place Long Term Care.

A second test still needs to be conducted to determine the exact strain but the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the initial test shows a high chance that it is a variant “strain of concern.”

The results of the second test are expected in the next three or four days.

“The impact of this outbreak on the facility has been tragic and these interim results of a variant are extremely concerning for everyone,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

An outbreak was first declared at Roberta Place on Jan. 8., then on Jan. 16 Gardner issued an order to shift the leadership of the facility to the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) to help control the situation.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s developments and extend our heartfelt condolences to all those impacted by this outbreak,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH president and CEO. “We remain focused on providing leadership and guidance to support residents, families and staff through this crisis as safely and quickly as possible.”

A mobile vaccination clinic was at the home over the weekend 71 residents received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Canadian Red Cross was recently deployed to the home to help with the efforts to stop the ongoing outbreak.

The facility is home to 122 residents and as of Sunday, 62 residents and 43 staff members had confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nine residents have died at the home as a result of the virus.