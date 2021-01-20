8 'ineligible' healthcare workers were mistakenly vaccinated at Toronto convention centre, city says

The City says eight low priority health care workers were mistakenly given a COVID-19 vaccine at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this week.

In an email to 680 NEWS, City spokesperson Brad Ross says officials first became aware on Sunday that a group of ineligible people were able to register after the link to book vaccine appointments was “erroneously shared.”

“On Monday, 240 were vaccinated, 8 healthcare workers were vaccinated who were ineligible for this clinic, and approximately 60 walk-ins were turned away,” Ross tells 680 NEWS.

“On Tuesday, 138 people were vaccinated, 42 ineligible registrants were turned away, and 8 walk-ins were turned away. No ineligible people were vaccinated on Tuesday.”

Ross says that on Tuesday morning, the City sent emails to everyone that had registered to advise them of the criteria that only City staff, or those working for agencies that represent frontline shelters – including harm-reduction and Streets to Homes staff – are eligible to receive a vaccine.

If deemed ineligible, their appointment would be cancelled.

“The initial proof-of-concept operations have been very successful and we are now hard at work on the development of the clinic operations playbook,” Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg said.

“We look forward to getting this and other COVID-19 immunization clinics up and running as soon as vaccine supply permits.”

On Tuesday, the City announced it was immediately shutting down its immunization clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre due to a vaccine shortage.

The “proof-of-concept” clinic was supposed to be scheduled for at least six weeks, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and was initially expected to operate until the end of the week.

Ross says prior to its forced closure, a total of 378 people were vaccinated.

The immunization clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre was the first “proof of concept” facility outside of a hospital setting in Ontario.