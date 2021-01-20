Loading articles...

3 dead in helicopter crash in New York, National Guard says

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 9:14 pm EST

MENDON, N.Y. — Three National Guard members on a routine training flight were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in a western New York town, an official said.

The craft, a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester, said Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

It flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, he said.

The circumstances were under investigation.

The Associated Press

