Loading articles...

2 vehicles, home hit with gunfire in North York shooting

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 9:51 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Police are investigating a shooting in North York.

Police say several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival officers confirmed two vehicles and a residence had sustained damage from gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

Officers believe there are multiple shooters involved but have yet to release any suspect descriptions.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:23 PM
COLLISION: WB 401 at Morningside in the collectors a right lane is blocked due to a crash, the NB Morningside ramp…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:48 PM
A warm front brings rising temps and a light dusting of snow tonight. Mainly cloudy and windy Thursday, but daytime…
Latest Weather
Read more