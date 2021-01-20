Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 vehicles, home hit with gunfire in North York shooting
by News Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2021 9:50 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 9:51 pm EST
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto Police are investigating a shooting in North York.
Police say several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Upon arrival officers confirmed two vehicles and a residence had sustained damage from gunfire. No injuries have been reported.
Officers believe there are multiple shooters involved but have yet to release any suspect descriptions.
