2 children taken from NY foster home found in Alabama
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 20, 2021 10:07 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 10:14 pm EST
GREECE, N.Y. — Two young children forcibly taken from their western New York foster home were found Wednesday after authorities tracked a rental car to Alabama and found them on the floor of the backseat, police said.
Police Chief Andrew Forsythe of Greece, New York, said a woman who had been in the car with 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and his 3-year-old sister Shekeria Cash was taken into custody and being interviewed.
Authorities said the two children were taken from their foster home in a Rochester suburb on Monday night, after two men wearing ski masks broke through a window and tied up a woman and two other children.
Forsythe said the investigation found blood evidence, which was processed and led to a local car rental, and the vehicle was tracked to Montgomery, Alabama. Law enforcement observed the woman leaving and conducted a stop, finding the children under a blanket.
Forsythe said the investigation was ongoing and declined to talk about the men accused of doing the break-in.