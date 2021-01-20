Loading articles...

2 children taken from NY foster home found in Alabama

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 10:14 pm EST

GREECE, N.Y. — Two young children forcibly taken from their western New York foster home were found Wednesday after authorities tracked a rental car to Alabama and found them on the floor of the backseat, police said.

Police Chief Andrew Forsythe of Greece, New York, said a woman who had been in the car with 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and his 3-year-old sister Shekeria Cash was taken into custody and being interviewed.

Authorities said the two children were taken from their foster home in a Rochester suburb on Monday night, after two men wearing ski masks broke through a window and tied up a woman and two other children.

Forsythe said the investigation found blood evidence, which was processed and led to a local car rental, and the vehicle was tracked to Montgomery, Alabama. Law enforcement observed the woman leaving and conducted a stop, finding the children under a blanket.

Forsythe said the investigation was ongoing and declined to talk about the men accused of doing the break-in.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:23 PM
COLLISION: WB 401 at Morningside in the collectors a right lane is blocked due to a crash, the NB Morningside ramp…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:48 PM
A warm front brings rising temps and a light dusting of snow tonight. Mainly cloudy and windy Thursday, but daytime…
Latest Weather
Read more