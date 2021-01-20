Loading articles...

121 Canada Post employees at Mississauga facility tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1

Canada Post says 121 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at their Mississauga facility since the start of the year.

Spokesman Phil Legault says Peel Public Health has directed the postal agency to test one shift of employees at the Gateway East facility in Mississauga and that on-site testing began on Tuesday.

He says on-site testing is also offered to other employees at the facility on a voluntary basis.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB O'Connor at Woodbine. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:55 AM
Our 680News Weather Guarantee Jackpot is now up to 💰 $25,000 💰 Sign up for your chance to win! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more