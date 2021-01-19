West Don Lands residents protesting to stop the province from demolishing heritage buildings

Community members in Toronto’s West Don Lands are planning to gather outside heritage buildings in the area on Tuesday.

The rally surrounds the province’s decision to move ahead with the demolition of some old brick warehouse buildings in the neighbourhood.

The old Dominion Wheels and Foundries Company site was used to make equipment for Canada’s railroad industry at one time and members of the community are arguing the structures mark an important part of Toronto’s history.

The property at 153 and 185 Eastern Avenue is owned by the province and is subject to a ministerial zoning order issued in October. The order paved the way for construction and allows the province to bypass municipal planning processes, which include public consultation.

A spokesperson for the province’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing says the government is committed to bringing significant new affordable housing and new community space to the West Don Lands by leveraging vacant provincial properties.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam says the province is in breach of its own heritage policies and hasn’t undertaken the prerequisite work before demolishing the structures.