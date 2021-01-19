Loading articles...

US rejects Ford, Mazda requests to avoid Takata recalls

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 3:58 pm EST

DETROIT — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the ammonium nitrate propellant used to inflate air bags is showing signs of decay and poses a safety risk.

The companies now have 30 days to give the agency a schedule to notify owners and begin the recalls.

Vehicles included are the 2007 through 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2006 through 2012 Ford Fusion, Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ, the 2006 through 2011 Mercury Milan, the 2007 through 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX. Also covered are Mazda’s 2007 through 2009 B-Series small pickups.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

