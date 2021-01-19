Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. News of the World

3. Promising Young Woman

4. The War with Grandpa

5. Honest Thief

6. The Croods: A New Age

7. American Skin

8. Redemption Day

9. Greenland

10. What About Bob?

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. The Dissident

3. Skyfire

4. Some Kind of Heaven

5. Assassins

6. Love Sarah

7. MLKFBI

8. The Informer

9. Hunter Hunter

10. The Phenomenon

The Associated Press

