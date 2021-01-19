Loading articles...

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose in November, manufacturing sales down

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 9:14 am EST

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales grew for the seventh consecutive month in November to hit a record high, while manufacturing sales fell for the month.

The agency says wholesale sales rose 0.7 per cent to an all-time high of $67.4 billion as five of seven subsectors reported stronger sales.

The gains were led by the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector and the building material and supplies subsector. 

Wholesale trade in volume terms rose 0.9 per cent in November.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.6 per cent to $53.7 billion in November.

The agency says the decline was driven mainly by the aerospace product and parts, motor vehicle, and motor vehicle parts industries. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press

