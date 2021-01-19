Loading articles...

Pence heading back to Indiana hometown after Biden inaugural

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 4:44 pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Vice-President Mike Pence will be returning to his southern Indiana hometown Wednesday afternoon following the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Republican former Indiana governor and his wife Karen are expected to attend Biden’s inauguration and will then fly into the Columbus Municipal Airport, where they will be greeted by some supporters, the Indiana Republican Party said Tuesday.

That group of about 50 people is expected to include Pence’s brother, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, and some state lawmakers, said Barbara Hackman, the Bartholomew County Republican chairwoman.

Pence grew up in Columbus and some family members still live there. But Pence hasn’t owned an Indiana home for at least the past eight years, during which time he lived in the Indiana governor’s residence in Indianapolis and then at the vice-presidential residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington.

Pence hasn’t announced where he plans to live during his post-vice presidency.

“I don’t know how long he’s going to be here,” Hackman said. “I just know that he’s coming.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
UPDATE: Kipling remains closed from north of the 401 to Bethridge for a collision investigation. WB 409 ramp to Kip…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Some flurries with gusty west wind today #Toronto GTA. Tune in for traffic and weather togeth…
Latest Weather
Read more