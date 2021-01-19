Other provinces learned from the first wave. Ontario failed to protect long-term care residents.

In today’s Big Story podcast, COVID-19 devastated long-term care facilities across the country in the Spring of 2020. But over the summer months, many provinces found ways to reinforce the places that care for our most vulnerable. Ontario, however, did not. What did Quebec and other provinces do to mitigate the impact of the second wave on long-term care residents? Why didn’t Ontario follow suit? What’s being done now? And will anyone be held accountable for this systemic failure?

GUEST: Cynthia Mulligan, CityNews

