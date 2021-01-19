Loading articles...

Other provinces learned from the first wave. Ontario failed to protect long-term care residents.

In today’s Big Story podcast, COVID-19 devastated long-term care facilities across the country in the Spring of 2020. But over the summer months, many provinces found ways to reinforce the places that care for our most vulnerable. Ontario, however, did not. What did Quebec and other provinces do to mitigate the impact of the second wave on long-term care residents? Why didn’t Ontario follow suit? What’s being done now? And will anyone be held accountable for this systemic failure?

GUEST: Cynthia Mulligan, CityNews

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
FortErieBound QEW past the Burlington Skyway - two right lanes are blocked with a collision. Traffic spotters say o…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Some flurries with gusty west wind today #Toronto GTA. Tune in for traffic and weather togeth…
Latest Weather
Read more