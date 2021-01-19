New books with buzz? Dozens excerpted in free e-preview

Loading articles...

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 10:14 am EST

NEW YORK — Excerpts from upcoming works by Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen and crime writer Lisa Scottoline are among 46 books previewed in a free e-book collection.

“Buzz Books 2021: Spring/Summer” was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. Besides Nguyen’s “The Committed” and Scottoline’s “Eternal,” books excerpted include Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s “Good Company” and such nonfiction works as Elon Green’s “Last Call” and Daniel James Brown’s “Facing the Mountain.”

The collection also features debut books by Gregory Brown, Eileen Garvin and Nancy Tucker.

The Associated Press

