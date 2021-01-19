Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Linda Hasenfratz resigns from vaccine task force after travelling during holidays
by News Staff
Posted Jan 19, 2021 7:18 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 7:24 pm EST
Linda Hasenfratz, president, chairman, and CEO of Linamar, is photographed during a talk at the Rotman School of Management, on Oct 23 2018.
A member of the provincial vaccine task force has resigned after travelling outside the country in December.
In a statement, Premier Doug Ford’s office said he accepted the resignation of Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of automotive parts manufacturer Linamar.
The statement said Hasenfratz apologized for her decision to travel.
After the holidays, it was revealed that a slew of officials travelled out of country despite all levels of government asking Canadians to refrain from non-essential travel to stop the spread of COVID-19.