Justice Dept. won't charge Sen. Burr over stock trades

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 7:58 pm EST

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has closed an insider trading investigation into Republican Sen. Richard Burr without criminal charges, his lawyer and another person familiar with the investigation said Tuesday.

“Senator Burr is pleased that the Department of Justice has completed a thorough review of this matter and closed it without further action,” his lawyer, Alice Fisher, said in a statement.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. The New York Times was first to report on the decision to not bring charges.

Eric Tucker And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

