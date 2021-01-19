Loading articles...

Canadian snowbirds facing backlash over 'vaccine tourism'

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

It’s been dubbed ‘vaccine tourism’ and it is leaving many in the Sunshine State frustrated.

Canadian snowbirds and out-of-state travellers have been flocking to Florida to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine they would have otherwise had to wait for if they stayed home.

In Florida, any person over the age of 65 is eligible for the vaccine. And while the state has discouraged people from visiting for the sole purpose of getting vaccinated, seasonal residents are permitted to sign up for the shot.

Martin Firestone, insurance broker at Toronto’s Travel Secure says most of his client who typically visit Florida in the winter originally decided not to go this year because of the pandemic. Firestone says around 100 of those same clients ultimately changed their minds once they learned of the ability to get the vaccine quicker.

The CBC is reporting that the issue is sparking debate in Florida communities that are popular to snowbirds who normally migrate south for the winter. Many residents and politicians are questioning whether or not the vaccine should go to Floridians first.

Some locals believe Canadians are taking doses from the U.S. stockpile from permanent local residents who should be ahead in the queue.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez is trying to revise the rule that allows visitors to receive doses and Florida Senator Rick Scott recently took to Twitter to state the vaccines must go to Floridians before anyone else.

In Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau recently announced the federal government would be closing a loophole to ensure anyone who travels abroad for non-essential reasons will not be able to access the benefit to cover the cost of their quarantine upon return.

He also said he is leaving the door open to tighter travel restrictions, including a possible ban on outbound air travel as COVID-19 case counts climb across the country.

“We’re always open to strengthening them as necessary,” Trudeau said, referring to measures restricting international flights.

The federal government recently made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane.

Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country.

