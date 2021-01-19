Loading articles...

Canada calls for Ugandan opposition to be set free, no plans to cancel UN mission

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST

Soldiers patrol outside opposition challenger Bobi Wine's home in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term, while top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging and officials struggle to explain how polling results were compiled amid an internet blackout. In a generational clash widely watched across the African continent, the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

OTTAWA — The federal government says it is “deeply concerned” about the political situation in Uganda, but that it has no plans to stop deploying a Canadian military aircraft to the country to help UN peacekeeping missions.

The African nation has been on edge following presidential elections last week, with longtime Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni declared the winner over the weekend.

Security forces have since put the main opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, a popular singer better known as Bobi Wine, under house arrest after he rejected the election results as fraudulent.

Ottawa says it is concerned about restrictions imposed by Ugandan authorities during the election, and that opposition figures need to be set free and investigations should be launched into reports of election violations.

It also says there are no plans to stop the occasional deployment of a Canadian military plane to Uganda in support of UN peacekeeping efforts in the region.

The government says that is because the arrangement, which involves transporting troops and equipment from the central Ugandan city of Entebbe to different UN missions in Africa, is with the UN and not the Ugandan government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press

