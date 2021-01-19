Loading articles...

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 5:44 am EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California sheriff’s deputy has died and another deputy was injured following a chase and shootout that also left a suspect dead, authorities said.

A sheriff’s K-9 dog also died in the gunfire late Monday near Cal Expo, a Sacramento event venue, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters. The injured deputy was in stable condition, he said.

The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department, Jones said.

The suspect was identified as a man in his 40s, Jones said. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop, Jones said, and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds. The K-9 was deployed and the driver started shooting, prompting deputies to return fire, Jones said.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the traffic stop. The Sacramento Police Department plans to handle the investigation.

The Associated Press

