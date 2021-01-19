Loading articles...

Blue Jays, George Springer agree to six-year, $150M contract

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 11:19 pm EST

George Springer has been connected to the Blue Jays all off-season. (Michael Wyke/AP)

The Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to a contract with free agent outfielder George Springer, Sportsnet can confirm.

The contract – worth $150 million over six years – is pending a physical and the largest in Blue Jays history.

Springer, 31, has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros. Last year, Springer hit .265 with a .359 on-base percentage, 32 RBIs and 14 home runs during the shortened MLB season.

The 31-year-old is a three-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and was the World Series MVP in 2017. Over seven seasons in the majors, Springer has hit .270/.361/.491 with 174 home runs and 48 stolen bases.

Springer has long been viewed as the Blue Jays’ top target this off-season. Beyond being a power bat for Toronto, Springer’s fielding will have a large impact on the Jays’ defence. He will also fill a hole in Blue Jays’ outfield, one of club’s longest-running issues.

More to come

