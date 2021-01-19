Loading articles...

Amazon to open five facilities in Quebec and create more than 1,000 jobs

Last Updated Jan 19, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

An Amazon warehouse north of Calgary in Balzac, Alta., that has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

MONTREAL — Amazon says it will open five facilities in Quebec that will create more than 1,000 jobs and speed up customer deliveries.

The U.S. online retail giant says it will add two sorting centres and its first three delivery stations in the province.

Its largest sorting centre in the province, a 48,300-square-metre facility, will open this year in Coteau-du-Lac, about 60 kilometres west of Montreal, that will create at least 500 jobs. Another centre will open in Longueuil, on the south shore of Montreal.

Amazon’s first sorting centre in Quebec opened last year, creating 500 jobs.

Three new delivery stations in 2021 and 2022 will employ hundreds of new positions. Two will be located in Laval and one in the Montreal suburb Lachine.

Amazon opened its first operations in Quebec in Lachine last summer, creating 300 full-time jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20210119120148-60071b6a939c1d7bdefe48a5jpeg.jpg, Caption: An Amazon warehouse north of Calgary in Balzac, Alta., is shown on May 4, 2020. Amazon says it will open five facilities in Quebec that will create more than 1,000 jobs and speed up customer deliveries.
The U.S. online retail giant says it will add two sorting centres and its first three delivery stations in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh –>

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 app. Mississauga Rd. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Some flurries with gusty west wind today #Toronto GTA. Tune in for traffic and weather togeth…
Latest Weather
Read more