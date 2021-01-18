Loading articles...

York Region constable pleads not guilty to 14 charges related to corruption probe

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

A York Region police officer accused in a drugs and corruption probe has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges.

Richard Senior, a constable with York Regional Police, entered his plea today on the first day of this trial, which is being conducted by video conference.

He is being tried on 14 charges, including breach of trust, possession of a firearm for the purpose of committing an offence, and trafficking in both cocaine and testosterone.

Senior, a veteran of the force, was arrested in 2018 after investigators alleged he was involved in a number of illegal enterprises.

He was initially charged with 30 offences.

The trial is expected to hear from undercover officers whose identities are protected under a publication ban.

