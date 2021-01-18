Loading articles...

WATCH: Josh Groban performs at Major Biden's 'indoguration'

Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 7:34 am EST

FILE - This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, file provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and his newly-adopted German shepherd Major, in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks as he recovers from breaking his right foot while playing with his dog Major on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, his doctor said. (Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP)

In just a couple of days Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States, but another inauguration took place over the weekend.

It’s been dubbed the ‘indoguration.’

It was hosted yesterday by the Delaware Humane Association and honoured ‘Major Biden’, who will become the first rescue to call the White House home.

Money was raised and members of Major’s cabinet were also appointed, including Harper, a therapy dog who goes from nursing home to nursing home.

Now Major and his brother Champ were not there, according to the live streamed broadcast, they are hard at work in preparation for their big move but they went all out to honour the first dog and his brother.

NBC Today’s Jill Martin emceed the event and Josh Groban performed.

 

