WATCH: Josh Groban performs at Major Biden's 'indoguration'

In just a couple of days Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States, but another inauguration took place over the weekend.

It’s been dubbed the ‘indoguration.’

It was hosted yesterday by the Delaware Humane Association and honoured ‘Major Biden’, who will become the first rescue to call the White House home.

Money was raised and members of Major’s cabinet were also appointed, including Harper, a therapy dog who goes from nursing home to nursing home.

Now Major and his brother Champ were not there, according to the live streamed broadcast, they are hard at work in preparation for their big move but they went all out to honour the first dog and his brother.

NBC Today’s Jill Martin emceed the event and Josh Groban performed.