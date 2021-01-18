Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Unifor to release results of vote on new General Motors EV production in Ontario
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 18, 2021 4:00 am EST
Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 4:14 am EST
INGERSOLL, Ont. — Unifor is expected to release the results today of a ratification vote stemming from General Motors Canada’s plan to invest $1 billion in an electric vehicle plant in southern Ontario.
The national union’s Local 88 members voted online Sunday on a tentative deal it struck with the automaker to transform GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., into a hub for producing electric commercial delivery vans.
If members vote in favour of the deal, Unifor says the province will get access to new products, labour opportunities and stability for its battered auto sector.
The industry has been hit hard over the last decade as automakers cut jobs in the province and production work flowed to the U.S. and Mexico.
Unifor has spent much of the last year striking deals with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler that will pump $6 billion into Canada’s auto manufacturing industry.
There’s no word yet on when the ratification results will be released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.