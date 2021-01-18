Husband's dream leads to $60-million OLG jackpot for Toronto woman

A Toronto woman has 60-million reasons to love 2020.

Deng Pravatoudom is Ontario’s newest multi-millionaire.

The 57-year-old married mother of two adult children and two grandchildren picked up her cheque at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) prize centre on Monday.

Pravatoudom came to Canada with her 14 siblings from Laos in 1980 and has been a regular lottery player, playing the same numbers for the last 20 years because the numbers came to her husband in a dream.

It was that set of numbers that won her a ‘Free Play’ that eventually led to the $60-million jackpot.

Through a translator, she says she and her husband plan to move out of their apartment and pay off some bills.

“First, she’s going to buy a house and, if it’s allowed, after COVID she will travel the world,” they said.

“She would like to see England, Texas. Going back home to Laos, and she’s going to buy diamonds, she said.”

Pravatoudom was laid off from her job last spring as a result of the pandemic so she says the money will certainly help.

“My husband and I have worked long hours as general labourers for over 40 years, trying to save what we could for our family,” she said.

She bought the winning ticket at Gateway newsstands on Yonge Street in North York.

“I went to the bank to pay some bills and my husband went to check the tickets. When we got into the car, he told me we won the $60 million jackpot,” Pravatoudom said.

“He was serious, not joking, so I knew he was telling the truth. I started to cry. I have always prayed for a blessing that my family would be taken care of!”

Due to the province-wide lockdown, OLG could not hold a traditional in-person Winner’s Celebration with family, friends, and the media in attendance, so a virtual celebration was the next best option, they said.