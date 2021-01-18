Thousands of complaints, no tickets issued for those not wearing masks in condos

The first weekend under a province-wide stay-at-home order led to hundreds of tickets for retailers but it appears many residents in the GTA are struggling to follow the enhanced lockdown restrictions.

The City of Toronto has received nearly 2,000 complaints for condo and apartment residents not wearing masks since a bylaw went into effect in August that required masks to be worn in building common areas.

Despite the numbers of complaints the city has yet to issue a single ticket.

A city spokesperson tells the Toronto Sun that there is no provision to charge an individual for not wearing a mask, and says instead the onus lies with the building’s owner or operator to make sure the rule is being followed.

If the city receives a complaint, a RentSafeTO team advises the buildings owner of the requirement for a masking policy and in some cases there might be a follow-up inspection.

Almost two dozen warnings and tickets were issued by provincial inspectors during the first day of a weekend enforcement blitz of retailers in the GTHA.

According to provincial officials, roughly 50 inspectors assigned to ensure stores are following physical distancing protocols and public health rules found 31 violations at the 110 retailers they visited on Saturday.

The Ministry of Labour says inspectors issued 11 formal warnings and 11 tickets.

The blitz comes on the first weekend of the province’s new stay-at-home order which took effect late last week.