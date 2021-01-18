The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

There are 2,578 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today and 24 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Ontario is also reporting that 40,300 tests were completed since the last daily update.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 815 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 507 in Peel Region.

More than 9,600 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Ontario’s last daily report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.

