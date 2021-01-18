S&P/TSX composite up in early trading to start the week, loonie trades lower

TORONTO — A broad-based rally helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in early trading to start the week as the loonie moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.21 points at 17,938.24.

U.S. stock markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.29 cents US compared with 78.57 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was down 13 cents at US$52.29 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,835.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.

