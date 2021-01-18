Loading articles...

Rescue society praises B.C.'s teens survival skills after he got lost snowmobiling

Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 2:44 pm EST

100 MILE HOUSE, B.C. — The backcountry survival skills of a British Columbia teen who got lost while snowmobiling are being praised by search and rescue volunteers who found him safe.

The South Cariboo Search and Rescue Society says the 17-year-old did everything right when things went wrong.

The society says in a social media post that the teen became separated from his group and when he realized he was lost he parked his snowmobile in an open area, built himself an overnight snow cave and waited for help to arrive.

RCMP say they received a call for help around the dinner hour on Saturday and a search team reported finding the teenager at about 10:30 p.m.

It society says when team members found the young man he was waiting in the snow cave with food and water.

It says he and his family and friends were snowmobiling near Mahood Lake, located about 80 kilometres east of 100 Mile House in B.C.’s Cariboo region. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press

