Remittances to El Salvador rebound after early pandemic drop
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 18, 2021 7:19 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 18, 2021 at 7:28 pm EST
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The money sent home to El Salvador by migrants plunged 40% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but then recovered to end 2020 at a record high of $5.92 billion, authorities said Monday.
The country’s central bank said the figure was 4.8% higher than in 2019, or almost $270 million more.
Remittances account for 23% per cent of El Salvador’s gross domestic product and benefit about 360,000 households.
The lowest point was in April, when remittances were down 40% as compared to the same month of 2019, but by June they started recovering.
The vast majority of Salvadoran migrants, almost 2 million, work in the United States, where the economic effects of the pandemic resulted in lost income.
