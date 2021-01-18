Public opposition growing: Petitions against Alberta coal mines top 100K signatures

Public opposition to the Alberta government’s plan to expand coal mining in the Rocky Mountains appears to be growing.

More than 100,000 signatures have been collected on two petitions opposing the move, one addressed to the federal government and one to the province.

A Facebook site called Protect Alberta’s Rockies and Headwaters has more than doubled its membership over the last week to more than 10,000 people.

An environmental review into one coal project has received more than 4,000 statements of concern from members of the public.

Government documents that have surfaced show three more recreation areas in the mountains and foothills are surrounded by coal exploration leases — for a total of eight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press