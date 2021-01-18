Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario patients to be ranked for life-saving care should ICUs become full
Posted Jan 18, 2021 3:58 pm EST
FILE -- A patient infected with COVID-19 is treated at one of the intensive care units (ICU). (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Hospitals in Ontario have received a triage protocol that lays out the criteria to be used if intensive care units fill up and medical resources are scarce.
The memo by the province’s critical care COVID-19 command centre says patients will be scored on a short-term mortality risk assessment that assigns a percentage to the odds a patient will live a year.
It says patients who have a high likelihood of dying within a year will be a lower priority and may not receive treatment at all if ICUs are full.
The document also says random selection for life-saving care could also be used if there is no difference in score when ICUs are overwhelmed.
The province warned last week that ICUs could be full by mid-February.
Several ICUs in Toronto-area hospitals are already transferring patients to other hospitals to help ease the burden.