Ontario patients to be ranked for life-saving care should ICUs become full

Hospitals in Ontario have received a triage protocol that lays out the criteria to be used if intensive care units fill up and medical resources are scarce.

The memo by the province’s critical care COVID-19 command centre says patients will be scored on a short-term mortality risk assessment that assigns a percentage to the odds a patient will live a year.

It says patients who have a high likelihood of dying within a year will be a lower priority and may not receive treatment at all if ICUs are full.

The document also says random selection for life-saving care could also be used if there is no difference in score when ICUs are overwhelmed.

The province warned last week that ICUs could be full by mid-February.

Several ICUs in Toronto-area hospitals are already transferring patients to other hospitals to help ease the burden.

On Monday, the provincial government announced a new hospital committed strictly to containing COVID-19 and treating patients with the virus will open in Vaughan.

Premier Doug Ford said the “state of the art establishment” will be devoted to nursing COVID-19 patients when it opens officially on February 7.

