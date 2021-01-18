MUST-WATCH: Tom Hanks and Netflix's latest true crime docuseries enter the Top 10

A new Western starring Tom Hanks and the return of a Scottish favourite are some of the things you’ve gotta check out this week. But can any of them dethrone Marvel’s first TV offering on Disney+? Keep reading to find out what made this week’s MUST-WATCH Top 10!

Outlander (Season 5)

Streaming platform: Netflix

If you can’t get enough of Scottish accents, we’ve got some good news for you!

The fifth season of Outlander is now on Netflix. This season features the return of time-travelling Claire (played by Caitriona Balfe) and Highland warrior Jaime Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) as they attempt to live peacefully in North Carolina. But the American Revolution is on the horizon, and if they’re not careful, Claire and Jaime could be caught in the crossfire.

You can binge all 12 episodes, or watch it at your own pace!

Disenchantment (Season 3)

Streaming platform: Netflix

Any Simpsons fans out there, here’s a show for you!

The latest season of the animated fantasy by Matt Groening features the return of Princess Bean (played by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson), her demon Luci (played by Eric André of the Eric André Show) and an elf called Elfo (played by Nat Faxon, the Oscar-winning co-writer of the Descendants). As Bean’s father, the King, begins to lose control of the Kingdom, it’s up to our main characters to step up and save it. And despite the fact it’s animated, I don’t recommend letting your kids watch this.

You can watch this new season of Disenchantment now!

News of the World

Streaming platform: VOD

Bouncing back from COVID-19, Tom Hanks‘ next film is out now!

News of the World stars America’s favourite actor as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd. He fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War, and now spends his time travelling around reading the news of the world to all who will listen. But that all changes when he finds a young girl called Johanna (played by Helena Zengel), who has been taken from her family. He decides to take her back home, no matter who’s out to stop him.

This is the latest film from Paul Greengrass, the creator of the Bourne film series. You can check it out on Apple TV or Google Play now!

Promising Young Woman

Streaming platform: VOD

Now this one I can’t wait to see!

Promising Young Woman is the directorial debut of Emerald Fennell (who played Camilla Shand on the Crown). It stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, and Laverne Cox. Mulligan plays a med school student who dropped out after a friend of hers was raped. She now spends her nights as a social justice vigilante, kidnapping men liable to date rape women, and teaching them right from wrong. This film also features a violin cover of Britney Spears’ Toxic which is worth the price of admission alone!

It played at Sundance a year ago debuting to rapturous reviews, and you can watch it on Apple TV or Google Play now!

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Streaming platform: Netflix

And if you’re looking for that true crime feel, this is the series for you!

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer documents the killing spree of Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. the Night Stalker. He killed over 10 people in California from June 1984 to August 1985. This show tells the tale from the perspective of the cops who caught him, over the course of four episodes. Be warned though, this show definitely isn’t for the kids. It features lots of graphic images and descriptions of his murders.

All four episodes are out on Netflix now.

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Disenchantment (Season 3) – Netflix

9. Soul – Disney+

8. Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy – Netflix

7. Outlander (Season 5) – Netflix

6. Cobra Kai (Season 3) – Netflix

5. Promising Young Woman – VOD

4. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer – Netflix

3. One Night in Miami – Amazon Prime Video

2. News of the World – VOD

1. WandaVision – Disney+